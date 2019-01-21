470 Miami World Cup warm-up event – Final

The third day of the 470 North American Championships at the Coconut Grove SC, completed the pre-event for the Miami World Cup.



Panagiotis Manti and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece, finished with a race win to confirm their overall victory in the men’s 470, while Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz of France took the women’s event with a 25 point margin.

In the men, second place went to Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden, with Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain third.

Japan’s Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka took second in the women, with Fabienne Oster and Anastasiya Winkel of Germany third.

For the Brits; in the men Martin Wrigley and James Taylor finished 18th and one place ahead of Luke Patience and Chris Grube.

While in the women’s event Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre manged to sign-off with a race win, in 20th place overall.



Top USA crews were Stuart McNay and David Hughes 8th in the men, and Atlantic and Nora Brugman 9th in the women’s championship.

470 Men – North American Championship – Final Leaders (32 entries)

1. GRE 1, Panagiotis MANTIS/PAVLOS KAGIALIS, – – 28 pts

2. SWE 349, Anton DAHLBERG/Fredrik BERGSTROM, – – 39 pts

3. ESP 44, Jordi Xammar/Nicolas Rodriguez, – – 46 pts

4. SWE 350, Carl-Fredrik FOCK/Marcus DACKHAMMAR, – – 68 pts

5. GER 13, Malte WINKEL/Matti CIPRA, – – 71 pts

6. AUT 1, David Bargehr/Lukas Mähr, – – 74 pts

7. JPN 83, Naoki ICHINO/Takashi HASEGAWA, – – 80 pts

8. USA 1, Stuart McNAY/David HUGHES, – – 84 pts

9. TUR 890, Deniz CINAR/Ates CINAR, – – 88T pts

10. GRE 10, Vasilis PAPOUTSOGLOU/Ioannis ORFANOS, – – 88T pts

GBR:

18. GBR 55, Martin WRIGLEY/James TAYLOR, – – 119 pts

19. GBR 4, Luke PATIENCE/Chris GRUBE, – – 120 pts

470 Women – North American Championship – Final Leaders (25 entries)

1. FRA 9, Camille LECOINTRE/Aloise RETORNAZ, – – 15 pts

2. JPN 1, Ai KONDO YOSHIDA/Miho YOSHIOKA, – – 40 pts

3. GER 95, Fabienne OSTER/Anastasiya WINKEL, – – 42 pts

4. POL 11, Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC/Jolanta OGAR, – – 51 pts

5. BRA 177, Fernanda OLIVEIRA/Ana Luiza BARBACHAN, – – 56 pts

6. ISR 311, Gil COHEN/Noa LASRY, – – 60 pts

7. CHN 621, Meng Xi WEI/Ya Ni XU, – – 65 pts

8. GRE 216, Maria BOZI/Rafailina KLONARIDOU, – – 67T pts

9. USA 95, Atlantic BRUGMAN/Nora BRUGMAN, – – 67T pts

10. NED 11, Afrodite ZEGERS/Lobke BERKHOUT – – 67T pts

GBR:

20. GBR 1, Hannah MILLS/Eilidh McINTYRE – – 117pt

Full results available here



The Hempel World Cup Miami Regatta will take place from 27 January to 3 February.