470 Miami World Cup warm-up event – Day 2

Day 2 of the 470 North American Championships, a pre-event for the Miami World Cup starting next week.

New leaders in the men’s event after two more races on Sunday are Panagiotis Manti and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece, with the overnight leaders Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden dropping to second place.

Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain now take third place.

Best placed USA pair are Stuart McNay and David Hughes in 12th place overall.

Best placed Brits are Martin Wrigley and James Taylor in 15th place, with Luke Patience and Chris Grube, who after scoring a 7th place took a retirement in the fifth race, they are in 22nd overall.

In the women’s 470 event Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz of France stretch their lead to 27 points ahead of Japan’s Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka in second.

Fabienne Oster and Anastasiya Winkel of Germany move into third place.

Best placed USA pair Atlantic and Nora Brugman slip down to 11th place overall.

Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre did not competeand drop to 21st place.

The championship is hosted by the Coconut Grove SC, Miami, Florida.

470 Men – North American Championship – Leaders after 5 races (32 entries)

1. GRE 1, Panagiotis MANTIS / Pavlos KAGIALIS, 1-8-6-1-2- ; 18T pts

2. SWE 349, Anton DAHLBERG / Fredrik BERGSTROM, 4-3-1-4-6- ; 18T pts

3. ESP 44, Jordi Xammar / Nicolas Rodriguez, 3-5-12-7-4- ; 31 pts

4. GER 13, Malte WINKEL / Matti CIPRA, 11-11-3-13-5- ; 43 pts

5. GRE 10, Vasilis PAPOUTSOGLOU / Ioannis ORFANOS, 8-9-9-12-8- ; 46 pts

6. SWE 350, Carl-Fredrik FOCK / Marcus DACKHAMMAR, 2-16-16-5-16- ; 55 pts

7. AUT 1, David Bargehr / Lukas Mähr, 7-15-19-6-9- ; 56 pts

8. TUR 890, Deniz CINAR / Ates CINAR, 9-12-5-10-23- ; 59 pts

9. HUN 1, Balazs GYAPJAS / Zsombor GYAPJAS, 14-2-4-19-21- ; 60T pts

10. JPN 7, Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Akira TAKAYANAGI, 13-20-2-15-10- ; 60T pts

11. ISR 15, Nitai HASSON / Tal HARARI, 20-13-14-16-1- ; 64 pts

12. USA 1, Stuart McNAY / David HUGHES, 16-14-18-9-12- ; 69 pts

GBR:

15. GBR 55, Martin WRIGLEY / James TAYLOR, 15-6-17-14-20- ; 72T pts

22. GBR 4, Luke PATIENCE / Chris GRUBE,18-34/BFD-7-34/RET-7- ; 100 pts

470 Women – North American Championship – Leaders after 6 races (25 entries)

1. FRA 9, Camille LECOINTRE / Aloise RETORNAZ, 1-2-1-2-1-[6]- ; 7 pts

2. JPN 1, Ai Kondo YOSHIDA / Miho YOSHIOKA, 2-12-11-3-6-[26/RET]- ; 34T pts

3. GER 95, Fabienne OSTER / Anastasiya WINKEL, 3-[13]-12-13-3-3- ; 34T pts

4. POL 11, Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC / Jolanta OGAR, 11-[15]-8-6/CNF*-2-8- ; 35 pts

5. BRA 177, Fernanda OLIVEIRA / Ana Luiza BARBACHAN, 6-11-2-[18]-13-4- ; 36 pts

6. GRE 216, Maria BOZI / Rafailina KLONARIDOU, 15-10-[26/RET]-11-4-1- ; 41 pts

7. NED 11, Afrodite ZEGERS / Lobke BERKHOUT, 10-[20]-14-4-9-5- ; 42 pts

8. CHN 621, Meng Xi WEI / Ya Ni XU, 7-[21]-13-8-16-2- ; 46 pts

9. ESP 14, Bàrbara CORNUDELLA RAVETLLAT / Sara LOPEZ RAVETLLAT, 13-1-6-[17]-14-13- ; 47 pts

10. ESP 1, Silvia MAS DEPARES / Patricia CANTERO REINA, 8-4-15-14-[26/DNF]-7- ; 48 pts

11. USA 95, Atlantic BRUGMAN /Nora BRUGMAN, 12-9-10-7-11-[15]- ; 49 pts

GBR:

21. GBR 1, Hannah MILLS / Eilidh McINTYRE, 5-7-[26/DNF]-26/DNC-26/DNC-26/DNC- ; 90 pts

The Hempel World Cup Miami Regatta will take place from 27 January to 3 February.