470 Miami World Cup warm-up event kicks-off

First day of the 470 North American Championships, a pre-event for the Miami World Cup starting next week, is proving a tough event for the local crews.



The championship, hosted by the Coconut Grove SC, Miami, Florida, has attracted a strong, world class entry, which overwhelmed the American entry on the opening day.

Leading the men’s 470 event by seven points after three races are Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden.

In second place are Panagiotis Manti and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece, with in third place Hungary’s Balazs and Zsombor Gyapjas tied on 20 points with Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain.

Best placed USA pair are Stuart McNay and David Hughes (16,14,18) in 17th place overall.

Best placed Brits are Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (15,6,17) in 11th place, with Luke Patience and Chris Grube (18,BFD,7) in 20th.

In the women’s 470 event it was a similar story, with the overseas entries taking the lead.

In particular Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz of France scoring a 1, 2, 1, to take a 15 point lead ahead of Fernanda Oliviera and Ana Barbachan of Brazil. In third place are Spain’s Bàrbara Cornudella and Sara Lopez.

Best placed USA pair were Atlantic and Nora Brugman in ninth place overall.

Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (5, 7, DNF) finished the day in 14th place.

470 Men – North American Championship – Leaders after 3 races (32 entries)

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG / Fredrik BERGSTROM 4 3 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GRE 1 PANAGIOTIS MANTIS / PAVLOS KAGIALIS 1 8 6 – – 15 pts

3rd HUN 1 Balazs GYAPJAS / Zsombor GYAPJAS 14 2 4 – – 20T pts

4th ESP 44 Jordi Xammar / Nicolas Rodriguez 3 5 12 – – 20T pts

5th JPN 83 Naoki ICHINO / Takashi HASEGAWA 10 4 8 – – 22 pts

6th GER 13 Malte WINKEL / Matti CIPRA 11 11 3 – – 25 pts

7th TUR 890 Deniz CINAR / Ates CINAR 9 12 5 – – 26T pts

8th GRE 10 Vasilis PAPOUTSOGLOU / Ioannis ORFANOS 8 9 9 – – 26T pts

9th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK / Marcus DACKHAMMAR 2 16 16 – – 34 pts

10th JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Akira TAKAYANAGI 13 20 2 – – 35 pts

11th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY / James TAYLOR 15 6 17 – – 38 pts

Other GBR:

20th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE / Chris GRUBE 18 BFD 7 – – 59 pts

470 Women – North American Championship – Leaders after 3 races (25 entries)

1st FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE / Aloise RETORNAZ 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA / Ana Luiza BARBACHAN 6 11 2 – – 19 pts

3rd ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA / Sara LOPEZ 13 1 6 – – 20 pts

4th GER 26 Frederike LOEWE / Anna MARKFORT 16 3 3 – – 22 pts

5th JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA / Miho YOSHIOKA 2 12 11 – – 25 pts

6th ESP 1 Silvia MAS DEPARES / Patricia CANTERO REINA 8 4 15 – – 27 pts

7th GER 95 Fabienne OSTER / Anastasiya WINKEL 3 13 12 – – 28T pts

8th ISR 311 Gil COHEN / Noa LASRY 4 8 16 – – 28T pts

9th USA 95 Atlantic BRUGMAN / Nora BRUGMAN 12 9 10 – – 31 pts

10th USA 1824 Carmen COWLES / Emma COWLES 18 5 9 – – 32 pts

GBR:

14th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS / Eilidh McINTYRE 5 7 26/DNF – – 38 pts

The Hempel World Cup Miami Regatta will take place from 27 January to 3 February.