Golden Globe Race – Neck and Neck into Les Sables d’Olonne

Latest Golden Globe Race tracker results show Jean-Luc Van Den Heede and Mark Slats are now neck and neck as they approach the final stage into the finish at Les Sables d’Olonne.

The Distance to Finish reading at 17:45 hrs Thursday has Dutchman Slats within 8 nm of race leader Frenchman Van Den Heede, and depending on their angle, Slats has been indicated ahead of Van Den Heede several times.

Distance to Finish is around 1,500 nm and they are sailing at between 4 and 5 knots.

Jean-Luc Van Den Heede and Mark Slats are expected to finish in Les Sables d’Olonne sometime between 1 and 2 February.

Note the other competitors shown on the image have retired.