Etchells Aussie Nationals – Penultimate Day

Just one race on the penultimate day of the Australian Etchells Championship and it went to series leader Gen XY.

Gen XY of Matt Chew, Brian Donovan, Ben Vercoe and Mitch Kennedy now top the leaderboard with a five point buffer over Havoc of Iain Murray, Colin Beashel, and Richie Allanson, and a further six points from third placed Triad of Kirwan Robb, Darren Jones, Hugo Allison, and Sam Tidermann.

Chew finished race 6 ahead of Graeme Taylor, Ben Lamb and James Mayo on Magpie, with David Turton, Josh Torpy and Alex Gough in third place.

Leading the Corinthian trophy is Animal House of Dirk Van Der Struyf, Ben O’Brien and James Hanna, in ninth place overall.

Etchells Australian Championship – Leader after 6 races (27 entries)

1st AUS 864 Gen XY Matthew Chew – – 12 pts

2nd AUS 1461 Havoc Iain Murray – – 17 pts

3rd AUS 1383 Triad Kirwan Robb – – 23 pts

4th AUS 1449 Lisa Rose Martin Hill – – 24 pts

5th AUS 1446 Our Thing David Turton – – 31 pts

6th HKG 1428 Les Freaks Sont Chics Noel Drennan – – 33 pts

7th AUS 947 Magpie Graeme Taylor – – 35 pts

8th AUS 1445 The Cure Raymond Smith – – 42 pts

9th AUS 832 Animal House Dirk Van Der Struyf – – 43 pts

10th AUS 1443 Tango Chris Hampton – – 46 pts

Full results available here