49er Added to Pan Am Games

The 49er skiff has been included as an additional event at the Lima 2019 XVIII Pan American Games.

The Pan Am Sailing Federation added tthe Men’s Two-Person Skiff, the 49er with eight boats to the Lima 2019 XVIII Pan American Games and increased the overall number of sailing competitors by 20 athletes .

As well as adding the men’s 49er event to the 2019 Games, the number of boats in the Mixed Two-Person Multihull – Nacra 17 was increased from eight to ten.

Eleven medal events are now scheduled to be contested. Three of the events are for men, three for women, two are open (any gender can compete) and three are mixed (entries are required to include both genders).

The sailing events at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru are scheduled to be held between 3 and 10 August at the Yacht Club Peruano in the city of Paracas.

Eight of the events are carried over from the 2015 Games, with the Nacra 17 and Kites events replacing the Hobie 16 and J/24. A total of 168 athletes across 116 boats will qualify to compete at the games.

The Country Qualification regatta for the 2019 Pan Am Games for both the 49er and the Nacra 17 will be the 2019 Hempel World Cup Series – Miami, to be held January 27-Febuary 3, 2019 in Miami, Florida, USA.

This means that for the first time five of the ten Sailing Events at the Olympic Games will have Country Qualification at the Pan Am Games.

Events for the 2019 Pan American Games

Mixed Events – Snipe, Lightning and Nacra 17

Men’s Events – RS:X and Laser

Women’s Events – RS:X, Radial and 49erFX

Open Events – Sunfish and Kites