British Youth Sailing scheme continues to grow

British Youth Sailing’s Recognised Club scheme has been branded an overwhelming success as it celebrates its first anniversary.

The programme, recognising clubs that meet British Youth Sailing’s vision to develop and retain the best young racing sailors in the world, was launched in March 2018 replacing the long-running Champion Club initiative.

Since then 40 clubs from all over the country have been awarded Recognised Club status – with more expected to join the ranks in 2019.

The latest addition saw the Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre Portland, Datchet SC, Downs SC, Frensham Pond SC, Hayling Island SC, Marconi SC, Nottinghamshire County SC, Snettisham Beach SC, Upper Thames SC and Weirwood SC awarded Recognised Club status.

“We’re delighted with the response we have had to the new Recognised Club scheme,” RYA Youth Racing Manager Mark Nicholls said.

“Within a year we already have 40 clubs from across the nation that have really impressed us and caught our attention by their commitment to developing the future of our sport.

“It has filled us with a lot of confidence that the future of sailing is in good hands through quality youth and junior training and racing.”

In order for a club to be considered for BYS Recognised Club status it must complete an application process which meet a series of exacting standards.