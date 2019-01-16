Etchells Australian Championship – Day 2

Second day of the 2019 Etchells Australian Championship and after five races completed Gen XY of Matthew Chew, Brian Donovan, Ben Vercoe and Mitchell Kennedy takes a one point lead.

Chew leads by one point from Havoc of Iain Murray, Colin Beashel and Richard Allanson, with Martin Hill, Julian Plante, Mat Belcher and Sean O’Rourke in third place.

Winner of the first race of the day (R4) was Triad of Kirwan Robb, who moves into fourth place overall. Secons was Mark Bradford’s Log and in third place Iain Murray’s Havoc.

Matthew Chew took the second race ahead of Graeme Taylor’s Magpie, with Havoc of Iain Murray in third place.

There are two final races scheduled to complete the championship.

Etchells Australian Championship – Leading positions after 5 races (27 entries)

1st AUS 864 Matthew Chew 2 4 -8 4 1 – – 11 pts

2nd AUS 1461 Iain Murray -6 3 1 5 3 – – 12 pts

3rd AUS 1449 Martin Hill 1 -12 7 3 7 – – 18 pts

4th AUS 1383 Kirwan Robb -12 2 5 1 11 – – 19 pts

5th HKG 1428 Noel Drennan 8 5 3 6 28 – – 22 pts

6th AUS 1446 David Turton 5 -13 4 10 9 – – 28 pts

7th AUS 1445 Raymond Smith 10 6 -14 8 4 – – 28 pts

8th AUS 1361 Ian Johnson 3 -20 6 18 5 – – 32 pts

9th AUS 947 Graeme Taylor 15 1 28 15 2 – – 33 pts

10th AUS 1443 Chris Hampton 9 28 2 12 10 – – 33 pts

Full results available here