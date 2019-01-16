Bigger fleet for Rebranded RC44s in 2019

For the 2019 season, the RC44 Championship Tour, rechristened the 44Cup, will have a Bigger fleet, two new Venues and a Rebrand with a Logo in carbon black and neon yellow.

After 13 years on the circuit, the owner-driver’s of the one design racing class felt it was time to give the brand a cleaner and bolder line – a positive fresh statement. It feels to me that the circuit is getting a second lease of life.

Frequently at this stage of their lives one design classes get superseded, often wrongly. However a strong, enthusiastic group of owners remain staunchly committed to both the 44Cup and the Russell Coutts inspired one design yacht they still very much enjoy racing on it.

The core group of long-time owners, including Chris Bake, who has campaigned Team Aqua continuously from the very dawn of the circuit, 2018 circuit winner Nico Poons, reigning World Champion Vladimir Prosikhin, plus Artemis Racing’s Torbjörn Törnqvist, Team CEEREF’s Igor Lah, Peninsula Petroleum’s John Bassadone, Bronenosec Sailing Team’s Vladimir Liubomirov and Kirill Frolov, and Aleph Racing’s Hugues Lepic will be sailing again in 2019.

For the 2019 season they will be joined by new boat Tavatuy Sailing Team.

For the first time opening races of the circuit will visit the country at the opposite end of former Yugoslavia from Slovenia – Montenegro. Taking place over the second week of April, the 44Cup Porto Montenegro will be hosted by the world-renowned superyacht marina.

Porto Montenegro is situated in Tivat on the Bay of Kotor, virtually landlocked from the sea. Its setting is spectacular, nestled between mountains and vast fjords to Venetian hamlets and untouched parks. Home to two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Montenegro is firmly on the ascent as a tourist destination.

44Cup Events Schedule 2019

44Cup Porto Montenegro – Montenegro – April 10 to 14

Adris 44Cup – Croatia – May 29 to June 2

44Cup Marstrand – Sweden – July 9 to 13

44Cup Cascais – Portugal – October 2 to 6

44Cup Palma – Spain – Nov 13 to 17