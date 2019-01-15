John and Tyler Dransfield of Australia are the 2019 Mirror World Champions

The Dransfields sailed a borrowed Dutch boat to the title with a 14 point advantage over the 2017 champions, Cullen and James Hughes with the new Aussie National Champions, Campbell and Stirling McKay, taking third place.

Although the Hughes led the first half of the championship, it was Dransfields who took charge from Race 6 with a run of three wins and then not dropping below a third place finish to clinch the title.

Best British finishers overall were Chris and Daisy Fuller in sixth and in seventh David and Imogen Wade.

The 18th Mirror Worlds were hosted by the Woollahra SC, Sydney, Australia.

2019 Mirror World Championships – Final leading positions (59 entries)

1st NED 70883 John Dransfield and Tyler Dransfield – – 22 pts

2nd AUS 70854 Cullen Hughes and James Hughes – – 36 pts

3rd AUS 70951 Campbell McKay and Stirling McKay – – 40 pts

4th AUS 70662 Damian Carey and Austin Freer – – 43 pts

5th AUS 70800 Douglas Raftesath and Spencer McKay – – 65 pts

6th GBR 70915 Chris Fuller and Daisy Fuller – – 70 pts

7th GBR 70852 David Wade and Imogen Wade – – 82 pts

8th AUS 70599 Simon Barwood and Tyson Barwood – – 83 pts

9th AUS 70146 Jessie Andrewartha and Grant Atherton – – 85.5 pts

10th AUS 70600 Jonathan Branch and Phoebe Branch – – 92 pts

Full results available here