Finn Europeans switched to Athens

Athens, the birthplace of the modern Olympics, has been selected to host the most important Finn regatta of the year.

Due to the withdraw of the host club, Circolo Velico Marsala, Sicily, who were forced to pull out following damage to the club after rough weather hit the coast of Sicily last December, the 2019 Finn European Senior and U23 Championship, will now take place in Greece.

After extensive discussion and consultation following the withdrawal of Marsala, the International Finn Association (IFA) Executive has decided to allocate the 2019 Finn European Championship to Athens.

“The aim is to deliver an attractive event that places the Finn sailors in the spotlight,” IFA President Balazs Hajdu declared. “While the Finn’s Olympic future is endangered we are happy to showcase our class in the symbolic city of Athens.”

The Finn Class is delighted that Peter Reggio, PRO at the last three Olympic Games for the Finn, has been appointed as Principal Race Office for the championship.

The 2019 Finn Open European championship, which will be held from the 10 to 18 of May in Athens, will also be the second Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification event for the Finn with four places to be allocated.

The last Olympic selection opportunities will be the continental qualifications with one place remaining per continent.

With Olympic qualifications and many country internal selections being decided at the 2019 Finn Open Europeans, the event is expected to attract one of the largest and most competitive fleets ever.