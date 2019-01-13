Who took all the prizes at GJW Direct Bloody Mary?

This year the GJW Direct Bloody Mary attracted 242 entries, representing 56 classes from 98 clubs. The force three, gusting four and later five testing the skills of the sailors.

Monica Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather in their 29er were the overall winners, holding off the fast approaching 49er of Rick Peacock and Nick Murray, finishing only 20 meters behind.

The young crew kept their heads to become the first 29er ever to win the Bloody Mary . . . also winning first Junior, first Lady helm, first 29er class prize and winners overall.

Monica Vennis-Ozanne said on coming ashore:

“It’s great! I’ve done it twice before in an RS Feva and a Topper and I can’t believe we’ve just won it! It was pretty hard racing and we’re just thinking ‘Come on, we’ve got to go’ as the 49er came towards us.”

“It was so close and we know they were catching us, but they ran out of time. It was quite windy so good for the skiffs.”

GJW Direct Bloody Mary – Leading Positions (242 entries)

1st 29er Monique VENNIS-OZANNE and John MATHER – – Hill Head SC

2nd 49er Rick PEACOCK and Nick MURRAY – – Double Bay Sydney

3rd 29er Oliver EVANS and William JARMAN – – Gurnard SC

4th 420 Jack LEWIS and Fraser HEMMINGS – – Draycote Water SC

5th 420 Megan FERGUSON and Bettine HARRIS – – FPSC

6th RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON – – Burghfield SC

7th 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE – – ASA

8th Laser Jack HOPKINS – – Delph SC

9th Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING – – Helensburgh SC

10th Osprey Ben HAWKES and Simon HAWKES – – Castle Cove SC

11th Int 14 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – Itchenor SC

12th National 18 Peter GRAY and Pepperdine – FORBES – – Staunton Harold

13th Fireball Isaac MARSH and Oliver DAVENPORT – – Northampton

14th Laser Alistair GOODWIN – – Haversham sc

15th Laser Jake Farren-Price – – Chew Valley Lake SC

16th 29er Michael DYER and Samuel DYER – – Herne Bay SC

17th Solo Tom GILLARD – – Sheffield Viking SC

18th Merlin Rocket Tim FELLS and Fran GIFFORD – – Salcombe YC

19th RS800 Tristan WALKER-HUTT and Tom CLAYTON – – Marconi SC

20th Phantom Andy COUCH – – Blithfeild sc

21st 420 Harry GEORGE and James GEORGE – – Lymington Town

22nd National 12 Kevin ILES and Katy MEADOWCROFT – – RYA

23rd RS400 Mark OAKEY and Dan MARTIN – – Queen Mary SC

24th Laser Radial Andrew KERR – – Weir Wood SC

25th National 12 Graham Camm and Clare Hunter – – Burghfield SC

26th RS Aero 7 Tim HIRE – – Royal Lymington YC

27th Laser Jim FIFIELD – – Emsworth Slipper SC

28th Laser Ben FLOWER – – Hayling Island SC

29th RS600 Richard SMITH – – Wilsonian SC

30th RS600 George SMITH – – Bough Beech

31st Laser Radial Niall Peelo – – Queen Mary SC

Full results available here

• First Lady Helm: 29er – Monique Vennie-Ozanne

• First Queen Mary Helm: RS400 – Mark Oakey

• Grand Master: Merlin Rocket – Tim Fells

• First Junior Helm: 29er – Monique Vennie-Ozanne

Class prizes were also awarded to:

• 29er – Monique Vennie-Ozanne and John Mather

• RS Aero 7 – Tim Hire

• RS 200 – Maria Stanley and Toby Lewis

• RS 400 – Mark Oakey and Dan Martin

• Solo – Tom Gillard

• Topper – James Crossley

• D-zero – Nick Craig

• Laser Radial – Andrew Kerr

• Laser – Jack Hopkins

Queen Mary would like to thank our title sponsors GJW Direct for their support, this allowed for new towering flood lights appreciated by all in the boat park. Thank you to our mighty team of volunteers both on and off the water whose assistance was greatly valued and much needed to run the event.