Who took all the prizes at GJW Direct Bloody Mary?

This year the GJW Direct Bloody Mary attracted 242 entries, representing 56 classes from 98 clubs. The force three, gusting four and later five testing the skills of the sailors.
Monica Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather in their 29er were the overall winners, holding off the fast approaching 49er of Rick Peacock and Nick Murray, finishing only 20 meters behind.
The young crew kept their heads to become the first 29er ever to win the Bloody Mary . . . also winning first Junior, first Lady helm, first 29er class prize and winners overall.
Monica Vennis-Ozanne said on coming ashore:
“It’s great! I’ve done it twice before in an RS Feva and a Topper and I can’t believe we’ve just won it! It was pretty hard racing and we’re just thinking ‘Come on, we’ve got to go’ as the 49er came towards us.”
“It was so close and we know they were catching us, but they ran out of time. It was quite windy so good for the skiffs.”
GJW Direct Bloody Mary – Leading Positions (242 entries)
1st 29er Monique VENNIS-OZANNE and John MATHER – – Hill Head SC
2nd 49er Rick PEACOCK and Nick MURRAY – – Double Bay Sydney
3rd 29er Oliver EVANS and William JARMAN – – Gurnard SC
4th 420 Jack LEWIS and Fraser HEMMINGS – – Draycote Water SC
5th 420 Megan FERGUSON and Bettine HARRIS – – FPSC
6th RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON – – Burghfield SC
7th 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE – – ASA
8th Laser Jack HOPKINS – – Delph SC
9th Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING – – Helensburgh SC
10th Osprey Ben HAWKES and Simon HAWKES – – Castle Cove SC
11th Int 14 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – Itchenor SC
12th National 18 Peter GRAY and Pepperdine – FORBES – – Staunton Harold
13th Fireball Isaac MARSH and Oliver DAVENPORT – – Northampton
14th Laser Alistair GOODWIN – – Haversham sc
15th Laser Jake Farren-Price – – Chew Valley Lake SC
16th 29er Michael DYER and Samuel DYER – – Herne Bay SC
17th Solo Tom GILLARD – – Sheffield Viking SC
18th Merlin Rocket Tim FELLS and Fran GIFFORD – – Salcombe YC
19th RS800 Tristan WALKER-HUTT and Tom CLAYTON – – Marconi SC
20th Phantom Andy COUCH – – Blithfeild sc
21st 420 Harry GEORGE and James GEORGE – – Lymington Town
22nd National 12 Kevin ILES and Katy MEADOWCROFT – – RYA
23rd RS400 Mark OAKEY and Dan MARTIN – – Queen Mary SC
24th Laser Radial Andrew KERR – – Weir Wood SC
25th National 12 Graham Camm and Clare Hunter – – Burghfield SC
26th RS Aero 7 Tim HIRE – – Royal Lymington YC
27th Laser Jim FIFIELD – – Emsworth Slipper SC
28th Laser Ben FLOWER – – Hayling Island SC
29th RS600 Richard SMITH – – Wilsonian SC
30th RS600 George SMITH – – Bough Beech
31st Laser Radial Niall Peelo – – Queen Mary SC
• First Lady Helm: 29er – Monique Vennie-Ozanne
• First Queen Mary Helm: RS400 – Mark Oakey
• Grand Master: Merlin Rocket – Tim Fells
• First Junior Helm: 29er – Monique Vennie-Ozanne
Class prizes were also awarded to:
• 29er – Monique Vennie-Ozanne and John Mather
• RS Aero 7 – Tim Hire
• RS 200 – Maria Stanley and Toby Lewis
• RS 400 – Mark Oakey and Dan Martin
• Solo – Tom Gillard
• Topper – James Crossley
• D-zero – Nick Craig
• Laser Radial – Andrew Kerr
• Laser – Jack Hopkins
Queen Mary would like to thank our title sponsors GJW Direct for their support, this allowed for new towering flood lights appreciated by all in the boat park. Thank you to our mighty team of volunteers both on and off the water whose assistance was greatly valued and much needed to run the event.