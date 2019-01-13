Dragon Worlds – The Wrap-up Video

While we reported this result earlier in week we thought you might like to see this excellent wrap-up video by Lisa Smith Media.

It came down to the wire . . . and Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry won the final race of the 2019 Dragon World Championship to seal their second consecutive world title in style.

Andy Beadsworth – Skipper of Provezza

“I’m exulted. It has been hard work, we haven’t had it all our own way, we made some mistakes and the pressure was on a bit in the last two days and it felt fantastic to cross the finish line having done the job we came here to do.”

Dragon World Championship – Final Podium Positions (34 entries)

1st TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth / Ali Tezdiker / Simon Fry – – 23 pts

2nd GBR820 Grant Gordon / Ruairidh Scott / Sophia Weguelin / James Williamson – – 29 pts

3rd GBR819 Klaus Diederichs / Jamie Lea / Diego Negri – – 31 pts

Dragon World Championship – Corinthian and Masters titles

1st AUS205 Nick Rogers / Leigh Behrens / Simon Burrows – – 96 pts

The Dragon Gold Cup will take place in Medemblik, Netherlands – 09 to 14 Jun 2019. The next World Championship is in Germany in 2021.

